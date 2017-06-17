Slik
Features Pricing Support Log in

No More Manual Prospecting


Highly targeted leads for your business starting at 10¢
Used by people at
Over 70 million prospects
Access contextual data about decision makers to make cold outreach feel warm
95%+ Email Accuracy
With the highest email accuracy on the market, make sure your emails get to real people, not to spam.
Highly targeted
Create the most targeted lists using our advance filtering system.

Find a pricing model that works for you

Leads for as low as 10¢/lead per month

Basic
$70/mo
Growth
$120/mo
Pro
$200/mo
Uber
$300/mo
Leads / month
500
1000
1800
3000
All Plans Include
  • Rich Data About Leads
  • Advanced Filtering System
  • CSV Export

Enterprise

  • Bulk pricing
  • Custom Queries
  • API Access
Contact Us